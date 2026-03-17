36,000 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Purchased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,510,000 after buying an additional 646,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,959,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,520,000 after buying an additional 9,856,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Expand Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 619,001 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Expand Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,818,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expand Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expand Energy Price Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

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