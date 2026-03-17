300,000 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 150.4% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 111,452 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.
The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
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