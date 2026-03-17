20,382 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $1,029,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,547.28. The trade was a 81.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,940,140. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,237 shares of company stock valued at $25,865,760. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.