200,066 Shares in J.Jill, Inc. $JILL Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 40.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J.Jill Stock Up 3.2%
NYSE JILL opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on J.Jill
About J.Jill
J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.
Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than J.Jill
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.