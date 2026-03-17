200,066 Shares in J.Jill, Inc. $JILL Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 40.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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J.Jill Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE JILL opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JILL. Wall Street Zen upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of J.Jill from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on J.Jill

About J.Jill

(Free Report)

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

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