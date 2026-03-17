19,192 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM Acquired by Maxele Advisors LLC

Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Maxele Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maxele Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,706,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221,829 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,361,000 after buying an additional 194,559 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,382,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 654,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 348,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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