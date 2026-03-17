161,955 Shares in GDS Holdings $GDS Acquired by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 1,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on GDS in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

GDS Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GDS stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.39. GDS Holdings has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

GDS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

Further Reading

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