1,383,723 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Purchased by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,383,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,190,000. DigitalBridge Group accounts for about 5.0% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. B. Riley Financial lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.2%

DBRG opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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