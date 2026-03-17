12,572 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 538,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 803.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 95,702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SKYY stock opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.