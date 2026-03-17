10,137 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 1,173,601 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,176,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after acquiring an additional 343,288 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,094,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,940,000 after acquiring an additional 553,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 983,705 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,976,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 308,503 shares in the company, valued at $30,850,300. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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