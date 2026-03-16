Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,866 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Zoom Communications worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 2,957.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $987,587.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $160,949.86. This represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,212.28. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,704,721. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Zoom Communications Trading Down 1.1%
ZM stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93.
Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zoom Communications News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zoom continues to push AI deeper into enterprise workflows — new virtual agent and workflow automation features (including PCI Pal payments support and broader third‑party interoperability) make Zoom more central to customer service and back‑office use cases, which supports revenue expansion potential. Zoom AI Push Aims To Make Platform Core To Enterprise Workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Security and fraud protection for Zoom Contact Center improved via Pindrop integration (real‑time deepfake detection and voice authentication). This reduces enterprise implementation risk and can ease sales into regulated verticals. Pindrop Zoom Integration Embeds Real-Time Deepfake Detection and Identity Verification in Zoom Contact Center
- Positive Sentiment: Industry momentum: Enterprise Connect’s successful Las Vegas debut highlights demand and partner visibility for enterprise communications players like Zoom — positive for pipeline and partner relationships. Enterprise Connect Debuts in Las Vegas with Record Energy, Sets Return for 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backing: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $100 target (≈35% upside from current levels), supporting upside narrative, but the broader consensus remains split (many Holds). Analyst views are a mixed but important sentiment driver. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party competition and ecosystem: Otter.ai (speech/notes AI) named a new CRO to accelerate enterprise adoption — a reminder that specialized transcription/AI tools are competing for the same corporate workflows Zoom targets. This raises competitive intensity but doesn’t directly undercut Zoom’s integrated platform advantages. Otter.ai Appoints Kenny Scannell as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth and Enterprise Adoption of AI
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Senior executive Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,590 shares (filed 3/10), which can be read negatively by some investors even though the sale is small relative to his holdings. Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 2,590 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Value argument after earnings pullback: Commentary from The Motley Fool highlights that Zoom’s network effects and enterprise positioning lessen near‑term AI disruption risk and that the stock’s post‑earnings decline presents a value opportunity to some long‑term investors. This Software Stock Looks Like an Incredible Value After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off
Zoom Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.
Founded in 2011 by Eric S.
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