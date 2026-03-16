Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,866 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Zoom Communications worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 2,957.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $987,587.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $160,949.86. This represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,212.28. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,704,721. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

View Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Trading Down 1.1%

ZM stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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