Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. $ZVRA Shares Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.15% of Zevra Therapeutics worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zevra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $27,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,590 shares in the company, valued at $271,636.20. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $96,495.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,278 shares in the company, valued at $572,334.82. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,878. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $585.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

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