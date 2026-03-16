Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $55,088.91 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Rafael Amado sold 2,957 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $55,088.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,822.91. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, December 31st, Rafael Amado sold 10,787 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $188,017.41.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. 628,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,156. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 38.15%.The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zai Lab stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zai Lab from $55.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Company Profile

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Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

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