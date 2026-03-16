Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Joshua Smiley Sells 1,966 Shares

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Smiley sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $36,626.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,814.38. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.85. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.67 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $55.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZLAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zai Lab stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.