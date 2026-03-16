Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 158,896 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 12th total of 116,720 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Price Performance

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 127,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 489,900.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.