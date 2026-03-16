WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 99,849 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 12th total of 74,498 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 676,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 676,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRW traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $89.96. 1,164,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,150. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.85.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3,151.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,358,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,890 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8,977.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,734,000 after purchasing an additional 619,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,422,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,221,000 after purchasing an additional 590,243 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,940,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,078,000 after buying an additional 511,398 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,705,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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