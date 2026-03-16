WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 42,778 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 12th total of 57,787 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSOE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the third quarter valued at about $852,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherry Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000.

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WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSOE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,117. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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