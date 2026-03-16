William Bosway Buys 1,000 Shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) CEO William Bosway acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,301.45. This represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.9%

ROCK traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

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Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,122,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROCK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

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Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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