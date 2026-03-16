Wells Fargo & Company Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $202.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

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Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1%

FANG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.50. 431,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,832. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,439,952.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 974,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,532,287.23. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,462 shares of company stock valued at $192,197,747 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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