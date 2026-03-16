Wells Fargo & Company Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the airline’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

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American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,294,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,484,688. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $153,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,934,622 shares of the airline’s stock worth $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,483,781 shares of the airline’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,019,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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