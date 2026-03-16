Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 8.76%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $10,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Weatherford International by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,646,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,005.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after purchasing an additional 960,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,542,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,096.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 855,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after buying an additional 784,237 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

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Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

Further Reading

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