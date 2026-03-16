Wayfinder (PROMPT) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Wayfinder has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wayfinder has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $4.10 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wayfinder token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wayfinder Profile

Wayfinder was first traded on April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. The official website for Wayfinder is www.wayfinder.ai. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder.

Wayfinder Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 406,280,340 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.04257879 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $3,651,572.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wayfinder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wayfinder using one of the exchanges listed above.

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