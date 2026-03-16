Wayfair Inc. $W Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,350 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Wayfair worth $111,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 28,200.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 250.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 156.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 56.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 36,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $3,886,930.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,893,847. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,526.56. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 890,494 shares of company stock worth $86,493,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights that a recent court strike-down of import tariffs and improving technical indicators (bullish MACD cross, rising RSI) suggest Wayfair may have found a bottom — a catalyst traders view as reducing a major margin/headwind and supporting a rebound. 3 Rebound Candidates With Technical Tailwinds

MarketBeat highlights that a recent court strike-down of import tariffs and improving technical indicators (bullish MACD cross, rising RSI) suggest Wayfair may have found a bottom — a catalyst traders view as reducing a major margin/headwind and supporting a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple consumer media stories are promoting Wayfair’s heavy promotions (outlet sales, weekend living-room discounts up to ~85%, and low-price items like a $160 reclining sleeper chair). These promotions can boost traffic and clearance-driven revenue in the near term and help clear inventory. Wayfair massive living room furniture sale Wayfair $160 reclining sleeper chair Wayfair outlet sale — People

Multiple consumer media stories are promoting Wayfair’s heavy promotions (outlet sales, weekend living-room discounts up to ~85%, and low-price items like a $160 reclining sleeper chair). These promotions can boost traffic and clearance-driven revenue in the near term and help clear inventory. Neutral Sentiment: Wayfair presented at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail conference (transcript available). Investor presentations can provide clarity on trends, margins, and inventory; any company commentary or guidance readouts from that appearance could move the stock but the transcript alone is informational until specifics are confirmed. Wayfair Presents at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference Transcript

Wayfair presented at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail conference (transcript available). Investor presentations can provide clarity on trends, margins, and inventory; any company commentary or guidance readouts from that appearance could move the stock but the transcript alone is informational until specifics are confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Despite today’s bounce, Wayfair remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and has a wide trading range over 12 months — signaling structural volatility and that longer-term technical resistance/valuation (negative trailing P/E, high beta) remain risks for sustained upside. (Background market data and technical levels underpin investor caution.)

Wayfair Trading Up 2.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

NYSE:W opened at $75.69 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

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Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Further Reading

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