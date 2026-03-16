Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Acquired by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,643 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 3.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Watsco worth $163,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 89.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 47.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 124,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 577.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Watsco by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho set a $425.00 target price on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $368.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.03. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $323.05 and a one year high of $521.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.21.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.09%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

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