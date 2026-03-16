Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Position Reduced by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 3.5% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harvey Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $39,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,585,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,682,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,136,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,536,000 after buying an additional 918,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,455,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,218,000 after buying an additional 1,264,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $755,938,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,995,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,054,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Waste Connections Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $166.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $208.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.52.

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About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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