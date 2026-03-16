Walrus Price Tops $0.0825 on Major Exchanges (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Walrus has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Walrus token can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Walrus has a market capitalization of $185.05 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Token Profile

Walrus’ genesis date was March 23rd, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,242,500,000 tokens. Walrus’ official message board is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 2,242,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.08216887 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $5,857,005.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walrus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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