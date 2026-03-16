Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £153.52 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor bought 38 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 404 per share, for a total transaction of £153.52.

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 16th, Tim Lawlor purchased 21 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 721 per share, with a total value of £151.41.

On Friday, January 16th, Tim Lawlor acquired 23 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 per share, for a total transaction of £146.28.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Tim Lawlor acquired 24 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 per share, for a total transaction of £150.

Vistry Group Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of VTY traded down GBX 24.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 392. The stock had a trading volume of 42,751,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,838. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 640.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 636.03. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 391.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 746.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vistry Group ( LON:VTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistry Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTY. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 579.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Company Profile

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Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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