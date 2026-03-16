Venu Holding Corporation $VENU Shares Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Venu comprises 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Venu were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Venu during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venu by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Venu during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Venu by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Venu in the third quarter valued at $190,000.
Venu Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of VENU stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Venu Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $18.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Venu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Venu
Venu Profile
Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Venu
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Venu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.