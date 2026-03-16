Venu Holding Corporation $VENU Shares Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Venu comprises 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Venu were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Venu during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venu by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Venu during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Venu by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Venu in the third quarter valued at $190,000.

Get Venu alerts:

Venu Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VENU stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Venu Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Thomas M. Finke purchased 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,015.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,695.80. This trade represents a 17.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay W. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,335,524.20. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders purchased 10,246 shares of company stock worth $68,979 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Venu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Venu

Venu Profile

(Free Report)

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Venu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.