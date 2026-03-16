VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Stock Holdings Lessened by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,225 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $55,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,598 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,070,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,884 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,231,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 718,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $93.26 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

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