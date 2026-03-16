VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,445 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.71% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $21,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

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VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.72 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1405 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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