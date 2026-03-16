United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 8,984 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.97, for a total transaction of $4,833,122.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $69,936.10. The trade was a 98.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,112. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $548.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.28. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

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United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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