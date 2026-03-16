United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $793,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6%

UPS opened at $97.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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