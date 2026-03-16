Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,072,221 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $308,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,348,319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,483 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,539 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.33 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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