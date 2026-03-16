Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST Stock Position Lifted by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,850 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience makes up approximately 3.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $33,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,082,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after buying an additional 1,696,377 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $379,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 117.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter.

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Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TWST stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

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Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $112,499.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 860,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,959,004.47. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $249,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,349.33. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock worth $1,840,796. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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