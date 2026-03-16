Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 370,340 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 12th total of 473,121 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,483 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 375,483 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

TBXXF stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

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