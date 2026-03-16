Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG is Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 7.7% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $90,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,213.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,344.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,322.31. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,403.34. This trade represents a 41.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,712. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,648 shares of company stock valued at $157,721,963. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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