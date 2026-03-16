Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $59.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.7826.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,776.08. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $104,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,059.84. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,679,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,571,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,474,736,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,390,000 after purchasing an additional 902,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $47.24 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.