Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Toyota Motor Trading Down 2.7%
Shares of TM stock opened at $210.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $248.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.60.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $76.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.
The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.
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