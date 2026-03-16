TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Holdings Decreased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of TKO Group worth $53,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,300.68. This represents a 23.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $2,419,316.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,337.12. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,309 shares of company stock valued at $34,589,482. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Stock Down 3.3%

TKO stock opened at $194.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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