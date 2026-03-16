The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $33.04. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 4,243 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised The Pennant Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 174.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

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