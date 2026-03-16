TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.80. TDK shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 25,905 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTDKY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nomura raised TDK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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TDK Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.08 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.85%.TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

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TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

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