TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,970 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 22,136 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TDH stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of TDH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TDH in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

TDH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETZ opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. TDH has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

About TDH

(Get Free Report)

PETZ Ltd. (NASDAQ: PETZ) is a leading specialty retailer in the pet care sector, offering a comprehensive range of products and services for companion animals. The company’s retail footprint spans both brick-and-mortar stores and an e-commerce platform, providing customers with pet food, accessories, supplies and healthcare solutions. In addition to its merchandise offerings, PETZ operates in-store veterinary clinics, grooming salons and boarding facilities, positioning itself as a one-stop destination for pet owners seeking convenience and expertise.

Founded in 2002 by Aristides V.

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