Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 412080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

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Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 151.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 54,345 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $693,985.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,788.21. This trade represents a 29.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Beckman sold 10,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $126,486.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,481.22. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 133,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,622 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,607,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096,924 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,942,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after buying an additional 3,432,939 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,212,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,924,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

Further Reading

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