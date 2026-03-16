Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.3636.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $21.00 target price on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday.

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Surgery Partners Price Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 14,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $201,704.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,033.52. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 8,785 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $120,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $748,335.10. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,705 shares of company stock worth $752,106 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 186,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 146,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,609,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,614,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,778,000 after buying an additional 424,518 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

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Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

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