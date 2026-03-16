Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $33,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,147,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,520 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $59.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

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