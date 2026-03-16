Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 614,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 992,706 shares.The stock last traded at $54.95 and had previously closed at $53.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Structure Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

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Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of -1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

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Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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