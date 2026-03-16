Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 72,428 shares.The stock last traded at $43.21 and had previously closed at $42.67.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Strive 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Strive 500 ETF Company Profile

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.