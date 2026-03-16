Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 72,428 shares.The stock last traded at $43.21 and had previously closed at $42.67.
Strive 500 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Strive 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.
Strive 500 ETF Company Profile
The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.
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