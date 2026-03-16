Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $93.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.7%

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,574,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,316,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,265,000 after acquiring an additional 73,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,767,000 after buying an additional 327,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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