Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 963,528 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 12th total of 1,162,467 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Fashion Culture in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Star Fashion Culture
Star Fashion Culture Stock Performance
About Star Fashion Culture
Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited provides content marketing solutions services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers marketing campaign planning and execution services; offline advertising services; and online precision marketing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Xingji ZhangPingting Limited.
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