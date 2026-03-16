Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 963,528 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 12th total of 1,162,467 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Fashion Culture in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Star Fashion Culture Stock Performance

About Star Fashion Culture

STFS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. 20,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,274. Star Fashion Culture has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

(Get Free Report)

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited provides content marketing solutions services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers marketing campaign planning and execution services; offline advertising services; and online precision marketing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Xingji ZhangPingting Limited.

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