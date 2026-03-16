SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Issues Earnings Results

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.16 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SRT Marine Systems had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.60%.
SRT Marine Systems Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of SRT Marine Systems stock opened at GBX 88.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.68. SRT Marine Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 42.34 and a 52-week high of GBX 99. The stock has a market cap of £223.19 million, a PE ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.49.
About SRT Marine Systems
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