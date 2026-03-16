Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,604,273 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 12th total of 1,874,842 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 357,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spire Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:SR opened at $92.66 on Monday. Spire has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47.

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Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,351,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,240,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,581,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,123,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,890,000 after buying an additional 462,500 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

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Spire Company Profile

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Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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